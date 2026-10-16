Happy 100th Birthday, Winnie-The-Pooh

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Mhsheikholeslami/Wikimedia Commons

The Alan Alexander Milne-created teddy bear character, Winnie-the-Pooh just turned 100.



In 1926, the brilliant London-born author -- who learned to read on his own at the age of one -- spun the wonderful plot of a children's story based on his son, his son's stuffed animals and a bear.



In the tale, a boy named Christopher (which was also his son's name) gets to know a honey-loving adorable bear and his friends Piglet, Eyeore, Kanga, Roo, in magical Hundred Acre Forest.



Milne had real-life inspiration for Winnie-the-Pooh. There was a black bear named Winnipeg or Winnie for short, who Harry Colebourn of the Royal Canadian Army Veterinary Corps, rescued and later brought to England. The bear lived with his regiment in Salisbury Plain, becoming sort of their mascot.



When Harry was posted to the frontlines to look after army horses in France in World War I, he decided to give the bear to London Zoo for safekeeping.



Milne and his son were frequent visitors to the zoo and Milne's son took a fancy to the friendly, playful bear -- often clambering onto her back and riding her -- and Christopher Robin Milne renamed his own teddy bear Edward as Winnie.



Milne sat down to write a book about these characters and he collaborated with E H Shepard for the iconic illustrations.



The book -- with memorable lines like: Some people care too much, I think it's called love -- was a great success, selling 150,000 copies in the first round and eventually being translated into 72 languages.



Winnie at London Zoo went onto become the zoo's famous attraction and lived till the healthy age of 20. Her statue was unveiled by Christopher Milne in 1981.



Colebourn survived the war and came back to London to train further and work -- often visiting Winnie -- but eventually returned to Winnipeg. His statue with Winnie is also in London Zoo.