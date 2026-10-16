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Half marathon organisers skip protests hot-spots in revised route

Fri, 16 October 2026
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The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon organisers on Friday announced that runners at this year's edition will not pass through Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg and Patel Chowk and unveiled a revised route amid ongoing protests against the Election Commission of India.

The protests have led to heavy police barricading around the three marks which were a part of the traditional route in previous editions. This year's race is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

"The Half Marathon route will feature a minor revision this year between the 10 km and 13 km marks. From Kartavya Path, runners will turn left towards Seva Teerth Circle, followed by a left turn onto Maulana Azad Road.

"They will then make a U-turn and proceed around Seva Teerth Circle towards Rafi Marg, before turning right to rejoin Kartavya Path. This replaces the previous route, under which runners turned right from Kartavya Path towards Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg and Patel Chowk," read a statement from the organisers.

In addition, there will be no race start from Sansad Marg this year.

The protestors have been demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyaneshwar Kumar's resignation, alleging manipulation in electoral rolls.

The elite race, covering 21.09km, will start at 5.18am for men, while the women's race will begin at 5.20am.

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