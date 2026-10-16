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Governments that rule by force cannot win: Lekha Washington

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Lekha Washington with Imran Khan. Photo Courtesy: @lekhawashington/Instagram
Lekha Washington with Imran Khan. Photo Courtesy: @lekhawashington/Instagram
Actor Imran Khan's girlfriend, Lekha Washington has posted her picture with boyfriend on Instagram and send a message to all those supported him.

'I just want to thank my friends who walk the walk especially my friend @Imran Khan who are currently going through some unlawful and unethical targeting right now,' said Lekha in her post.

She then added, 'Help amplify their voices. Let's collectively agree that the governments that rule by force, threatening peaceful protest, punishing the innocents, this government cannot win.'

Imran, a US citizen, was protesting at August Kranti Maidan last week demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after 13 crore votes were deleted during Special Intensive Revision process known as SIR.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint against Imran after which an order was passed that Imran, a US citizen, has to leave the country before October 28 as he had violated the terms of his stay by participating in a political protest.

--Rediff News
 

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