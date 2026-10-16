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FSSAI notices to Flipkart, BigBasket, Gemini Edibles

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Food regulator FSSAI has issued notices to Hyderabad-based Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, BigBasket and Flipkart for selling rice bran oil with misleading claims related to health benefits.

In a social media post on Friday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that notices have been issued to Gemini Edibles & Fats India, Innovative Retail Concepts (BigBasket) and Flipkart India regarding misleading claims for the product 'Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil'.

The product was promoted through e-commerce platforms and social media with claims such as 'Reduces bad cholesterol and maintains/increases good cholesterol' and 10,000+ PPM Natural Oryzanol, the regulator said.

"The cholesterol and heart-health claims were found to be not covered/permitted under the applicable claims for edible vegetable oil (rice bran oil) under the Advertising and Claims Regulations, 2018," FSSAI said.

That apart, Gemini Edibles & Fats India was found offering/selling food products through its own e-commerce website without appearing to hold a valid central licence covering e-commerce activity.

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