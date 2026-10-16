'For 4 years, BJP has chosen silence in Ankita Bhandari case'

10:31

Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav with Ankita Bhandari's parents

SP MPs Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav meet Ankita Bhandari's parents:"'When our daughter did not give up, how can we, as her parents, give up?'" The words of Ankita Bhandari's parents reflect the agony of all the parents in India today, who are witnessing the merciless crackdown of goons on the youth, especially the young girls, of this country," posts Dimple Yadav on X."I salute the parents of Ankita Bhandari and their courage to fearlessly fight the system. Every Indian stands with them today. A 19-year-old girl was killed for refusing to surrender her dignity, and those accused are being rewarded by the BJP. For four years, the BJP has chosen silence. That silence is its true face."To those who talk about "cultural shock," this is the real cultural shock. We want justice for Ankita," Dimple Yadav posted.

Delhi Police detained Ankita Bhandari's parents and several opposition leaders during a sit-in protest at India Gate on Thursday morning.

Following the police action, Ankita's family renewed its demand for justice and questioned the appointment of a senior BJP leader to a VVIP appointment.

Ankita's parents urged the authorities to put the appointment on hold until a thorough investigation into the allegations surrounding the case is completed.

Her father expressed concern over the appointment and issued an ultimatum to the authorities, insisting that the unresolved questions in the case must be addressed before the decision is allowed to proceed.

-- REDIFF NEWS