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Flash protests by CJP, student outfits in Connaught Place

Fri, 16 October 2026
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18:09
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Hundreds of CJP supporters and members of student organisations carrying the national flag held a series of flash protests in central Delhi's Connaught Place and Mandi House on Friday evening amid heavy police deployment.

The protesters walked through the inner circle of Connaught Place, intermittently raising the slogan of 'Jai Hind' before dispersing and regrouping at different spots. Some also sang the national anthem.

Students and members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) protested at Mandi House, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and withdrawal of the 2023 Election Commissioner Appointment Act.

Minor altercations broke out between the protesters and police as the latter attempted to disperse the crowd.

The protests were held in response to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call for a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march, which was scheduled to be held at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm.

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