Five killed, three injured as car crashes into tree in UP's Bulandshahr

16:53

Five people were killed and three others injured after a car crashed into a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Friday, the police said.



The accident occurred around 2 pm when an Eeco car went out of control and rammed into a tree in the Narora police station area, according to the police.



All the injured were taken to a community health centre, where five people were declared dead during treatment, the police said.



Those killed were residents of neighbouring Kasganj district, they said.



The three other injured persons were referred to a medical college in Aligarh and are currently undergoing treatment there, police added.



The police and local administration officials from Dibai reached the spot following the incident.



The bodies have been sent for postmortem after completion of the inquest proceedings, and further legal action is underway, the police said.