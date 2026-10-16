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'Ensure safety of Indians': MEA's strong message to US after temple plot

Fri, 16 October 2026
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The ministry of external affairs expressed deep concern on Friday regarding a foiled mass-shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora, near Chicago.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "This is obviously a matter of deep concern for us. At the same time, it is something that shows or highlights the increasing cases of hate crimes and racial discrimination against the Indian communities in the United States."

Jaiswal further noted, "We have taken note of the action that the US law enforcement authorities have undertaken once this incident happened, but we call on the United States side to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the country."

The development follows the arrest and charging of 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon after he allegedly plotted a mass shooting targeting the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, near Chicago.

According to investigators and local police departments, authorities were alerted on October 11 by a colleague who flagged suspicious electronic communications.

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