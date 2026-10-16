Dipke: Police keeping watch on my home

09:34

Neha Bora and Abhijeet Dipke at a press conference yesterday





-- REDIFF NEWS

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday night claimed that police and intelligence personnel were keeping watch on him at his home and said he could be detained later in the night or on Friday morning.Addressing a press conference, Dipke said he was prepared to go to jail if waving the national flag became a reason for his arrest."Tomorrow, we will peacefully go and wave the Tiranga. As citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor," he said."If we have to go to jail to wave the Tiranga in this country, then we are ready for it," he added.The remarks came hours after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that Central Park in Connaught Place, where the CJP plans to hold its protest on Friday, would remain closed on October 16 and 17.Questioning the decision, Dipke asked whether authorities would shut down every location where his party planned to wave the national flag."Tomorrow, we will say that we will wave the Tiranga at 100 places. So, will you shut down all 100 places?" he said.He also questioned whether a political rally led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be cancelled if people turned up to wave the national flag."What a joke you have made," Dipke said, criticising the restrictions.The CJP has appealed to the public and its supporters to assemble at Central Park on Friday and wave the national flag in protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party has accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.Dipke challenged the authorities to publicly declare that people would not be allowed to wave the national flag. "Till date, no Prime Minister or any government has ever done this," he said.Alleging that people were being arrested for waving the Tricolour, he cited the arrests of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka."Why does the Prime Minister of India hate the Tiranga so much? If he hates the Tiranga, does he deserve to be the Prime Minister of India?" Dipke asked.He also alleged that vehicles without number plates had been following him and that Intelligence Bureau personnel were seeking updates from the watchman outside his residence."Delhi Police can detain me tonight or tomorrow morning, but I want to tell Narendra Modi that we are not going to be scared by this," he said.Clarifying his party's demands, Dipke said the protest was aimed at securing Kumar's removal and the appointment of a new election commissioner through an independent and impartial process, rather than seeking a change of government."We are just saying that remove Gyanesh Kumar, who is not even listening to his ECs, and appoint a new election commissioner in an independent, unbiased manner. Is this a crime?" he asked.