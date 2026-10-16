Demanding answers from govt not anarchy: Abhijeet Dipke

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A protestor holds up the Tricolour. Video grab: @abhijeet_dipke





-- REDIFF NEWS

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Friday defended the party's protests, saying that demanding accountability from those in power was not an act of anarchy but a basic democratic right. He also criticised the restrictions imposed by the authorities in the national capital, arguing that such measures cause greater disruption than peaceful demonstrations.In a post on X, Dipke rejected claims that protests hurt businesses and disrupt economic activity. He said it was administrative crackdowns, movement restrictions and sudden blockades that caused difficulties for traders and ordinary citizens."Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend internet services and restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war-zone," he wrote.Dipke said the CJP had remained committed to Mahatma Gandhi's principles of peace and non-violence since its formation. He cited protests organised by the party in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, claiming that all of them had been peaceful.Recalling an incident in Jaipur, he said he had been assaulted but chose not to retaliate. Responding to violence with violence, he argued, would go against the party's principles."We would rather exercise the rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar, than resort to physical force," he said.Dipke also accused those in power of hypocrisy for portraying the party as anarchist because it continued to question the government and take to the streets against what it considers injustice."Demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy," he said.He further pointed out that the party currently in power had itself spent decades organising protests and challenging successive governments while in opposition. Had similar restrictions and police action been imposed on those demonstrations, he suggested, many of today's political leaders might not have reached their present positions."It is deeply hypocritical to celebrate protests as a democratic right when you are in opposition and treat the same act as a threat to public order when you come to power," Dipke added.