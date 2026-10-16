Delhi traders urge Modi, Rahul to defer protests till Jan 31

22:04

CJP supporters hold a tricolour march as they gather in large numbers near Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday./Amit/ANI Photo

Amid the ongoing protests in the national capital, the Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BUVM), Delhi Pradesh, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, appealing for political demonstrations in the capital to be postponed until January 31, 2027, citing the festival and wedding season.



The three letters were signed by BUVM general secretaries Hemant Gupta, Rakesh Yadav and Pradeep Gupta. The trade body said its appeal was "not aimed at opposing anyone's democratic rights, but rather at protecting trade, employment, public convenience, and the larger public interest."



In its letter to the Prime Minister, the BUVM said the coming months, spanning Navratri, Diwali, Gurupurab, Christmas and the wedding season, were "paramount for the livelihoods of traders, workers, consumers, and people associated with the transport sector."



The body said recurring demonstrations, traffic restrictions and roadblocks were hurting business. "Access to markets is severely obstructed, the transit of goods is disrupted, and commercial operations face immense impediments," the letter said, adding that traders face "estimated potential losses running into crores of rupees every day."