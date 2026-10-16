Delhi Ramlila committee to burn 30-foot cockroach effigy

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A 30-foot-tall cockroach effigy will go up in flames alongside those of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad during Dussehra celebrations in Delhi this year. The Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee has chosen the insect to represent filth and unhygienic conditions.Ashok Goel Devaraha, president of the committee and Model Town MLA, said the move was intended to draw attention to the need to rid homes, neighbourhoods and society of dirt and unhygienic surroundings.Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Devaraha said Vijayadashami was celebrated across the country to mark the victory of truth over falsehood and good over evil. The traditional burning of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna, he said, carried the message that truth ultimately triumphs.The committee has also used effigies in previous years to highlight problems facing the country, including Naxalism and terrorism. This year, it decided to focus on cleanliness by adding a giant cockroach to the ritual."Keeping these principles in mind, we have also, in the past, burned effigies representing various afflictions plaguing our nation, such as Naxalism or terrorism," Devaraha told ANI.He said the cockroach effigy would be burned at the committee's grounds in Pitampura, also known as the NSP area. Standing 30 feet tall, it is expected to be a prominent feature of this year's celebrations.Explaining the choice of the insect, Devaraha said the committee wanted to send a message about the importance of eliminating filth at every level, from individual homes to public spaces and society as a whole.The announcement comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues its protests in the national capital. The party had held demonstrations against former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in June and July.It is now demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral roll.