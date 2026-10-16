Delhi Police serves notice to Dipke overviolation of Section 163 by holding Tiranga Yatra

15:07

Update: Delhi Police officials visited the residence where Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke was staying in the national capital and served him a notice warning against holding an unauthorised march at Connaught Place.

The notice, served in the presence of a police official, stated that prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force in and around Connaught Place. It also said the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had not granted permission for the proposed Tiranga Yatra.

Dipke was warned that going ahead with the march in Connaught Place despite the restrictions would invite legal action.

The police also clarified that waving the national flag was not illegal. However, organising an unauthorised procession and gathering a crowd in an area under restrictions could lead to action. Dipke was further reminded of the rules under the Flag Code of India, which requires the national flag to be treated with respect.

Earlier, Dipke had defended the party’s protests against allegations that they were aimed at creating disorder. He maintained that demanding accountability from those in power was “not anarchy” but a fundamental democratic right.

In a post on X, the CJP activist rejected the argument that peaceful demonstrations hurt businesses. He said traders and ordinary people faced greater difficulties when authorities imposed sweeping restrictions, blocked movement or suspended internet services.

“Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend internet services and restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war-zone,” Dipke wrote.

He said the party had followed Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of peace and non-violence since its inception, pointing to demonstrations held in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, which he claimed had all remained peaceful.

Dipke also recalled being assaulted during a protest in Jaipur, saying he had chosen not to retaliate.

“I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in,” he said.

Arguing that the party would continue to exercise its constitutional rights rather than resort to force, Dipke invoked the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar and reiterated the CJP’s commitment to non-violent protest.

-- REDIFF NEWS