Cong, allies seeking Bangladesh-like regime change: Rajnath

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday accused the Congress and its allies of trying to engineer a change of government in India along the lines of Bangladesh, alleging that they were using the energy of young people to fuel unrest instead of directing it towards nation-building.Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Singh said democratic rights could not be used as a pretext to create disorder or weaken the credibility of constitutional institutions."It appears that the Congress and its political allies, directly and through their supporting organisations, are trying to use the energy of the youth to fuel political confrontation and spread anarchy instead of channelling it towards constructive work and nation-building," he said."The youth of the country are being made pawns in the politics of anarchy," he added.Singh alleged that opposition leaders had openly spoken about drawing inspiration from Bangladesh for a change of government in India. Referring to the 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, he said such statements raised questions about the opposition's intentions."They openly say at press conferences that they have drawn inspiration from Bangladesh for regime change, while another speaks openly about bringing down the government. This makes it clear that their only agenda is to dismantle democratic institutions and set the country on fire," Singh said.The defence minister argued that the opposition's use of terms such as "regime change" suggested that its campaign went beyond demands for electoral reforms or concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.His remarks come amid protests in the national capital by opposition parties and civil society groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. Opposition leaders have questioned the transparency of the process and warned that eligible voters could be left off electoral rolls.Referring to the Supreme Court's observations on Thursday, Singh said Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders needed to recognise that democratic rights did not justify attempts to disrupt public order, undermine constitutional institutions or impede the country's development."Respecting the law is also essential to maintaining law and order. India's democratic institutions cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political self-interest," he said.Singh further accused the opposition of relying on misinformation, anger and attempts to discredit institutions for political gain. He maintained that such tactics would not stop India's progress.Taking aim at Gandhi, the defence minister urged the Congress leader to respect the people's mandate and reflect on his political approach, rather than pursue what Singh described as a "politics of destruction" under the banner of protecting democracy.