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CJP takes out Tiranga march after police nod in Bengaluru

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Members and supporters of the CJP on Friday undertook a Tiranga march from Town Hall here after Bengaluru Police granted permission, subject to conditions, citing a High Court order designating Freedom Park as the site for protests.

According to the organisers, the march was initially scheduled to begin at Town Hall at 4 pm and conclude at the Quit India Memorial.

However, the CJP members and supporters gathered after police granted permission for the march between 5 pm and 6.30 pm, subject to several conditions.

The organisers maintained that they were only going ahead with a peaceful march, with police prohibiting the organisers from holding any protest or symbolic protest at Town Hall, along the march route or near the Quit India Memorial.

The march from Town Hall was held amid police security. However, when the CJP members raised slogans against a political party, senior officers on the spot again warned them and asked them to carry out the march peacefully.

According to a copy of police permission shared by the organisers, they have also been barred from raising slogans against any political party, organisation, community or individual, or displaying protest placards, banners and other material that could disturb public peace.

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