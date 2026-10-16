CJP holds peaceful "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Azad Maidan

13:32





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held its "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Friday, with supporters gathering to express solidarity with fellow activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who have been arrested.The party had also called for a similar demonstration at Central Park in Connaught Place, New Delhi. However, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that the park would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17, citing administrative reasons.Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were already in force in Connaught Place and nearby areas. It appealed to people not to violate the restrictions, while indicating that it could consider allowing a select group to assemble at a suitable location to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem.The developments come amid heightened tensions following the arrest of CJP activists Ranka and Das and reports that action could also be taken against party founder Abhijeet Dipke.DCP PRO Neha Yadav said the NDMC had formally informed Delhi Police about the park's closure and asked it to make the necessary security arrangements. The council described Central Park as a significant and sensitive public space and sought measures to prevent unauthorised entry.Yadav said the CJP had appealed through social media posts and a press conference for people to gather at Central Park at 5 pm with the national flag. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also called on its workers, supporters and members of the public to turn up in large numbers.The CJP's call is expected to draw support from AAP and other organisations, which may join the protest in solidarity with the arrested activists.On Wednesday, Dipke had urged people to assemble at Central Park on October 16 to hoist the Tricolour. The proposed rally has since become a point of contention amid restrictions imposed by the authorities.Separately, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices in two cases linked to the Opposition's campaign against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.