CJP holds 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest in Mumbai

19:59

File image/Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists on Friday held a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.



Social activist Anjali Damania, who addressed the protesters, sought accountability for the "brutality" by the Delhi police towards protesters in the national capital.



MNS leader Sandip Deshpande, who was also present, said the Modi-led government is trying to distract public attention from burning issues like inflation and rising unemployment.



Several CJP supporters and members of student organisations carrying the national flag shouted slogans against the government.



Mumbai police had granted CJP permission to organise its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Azad Maidan, an official said.



The protest was organised to express solidarity with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were sent to five-day judicial custody on Wednesday after entering Jantar Mantar in the national capital and raising slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.