CJP has been told to follow the law: Delhi police

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Delhi Police has urged Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke to abide by the law over the party's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Connaught Place, warning that restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force.Speaking to ANI, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma confirmed that a notice had been served on Dipke and appealed to people to follow the restrictions."See, as informed, Section 163 of the BNSS is imposed in the New Delhi district, under which whatever restrictions exist, they are in place. Therefore, everyone is appealed to follow the law," Sharma said.Asked about the notice, Sharma said it had been issued under the Delhi Police Act. He added that Dipke had been informed about the restrictions and the possible impact of a gathering in Connaught Place, particularly during the ongoing festive season."Basically, it is to follow the law. They have also been informed that Section 163 of the BNSS is imposed here. And due to all these things, what kind of impact it has on the area--especially since it is the Connaught Place area, and right now the festive season is going on--so they have been made aware of all these things, and have been told to follow the law," he said.The DCP said police would consider legal action if the directions were not followed. "We will see, whatever legal actions there are, we will see," he added.The notice comes ahead of the CJP's proposed rally at Connaught Place. Police teams had earlier visited the residence where Dipke was staying in Delhi and handed him the notice in the presence of an officer.The notice stated that restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS were in force in the Connaught Place area. It also pointed out that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had not granted permission for the proposed Tiranga Yatra, warning that proceeding with the march despite the restrictions could invite legal action.