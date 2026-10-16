Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CJP has been told to follow the law: Delhi police

Fri, 16 October 2026
Share:
16:37
image
Delhi Police has urged Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke to abide by the law over the party's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Connaught Place, warning that restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force.

Speaking to ANI, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma confirmed that a notice had been served on Dipke and appealed to people to follow the restrictions.

"See, as informed, Section 163 of the BNSS is imposed in the New Delhi district, under which whatever restrictions exist, they are in place. Therefore, everyone is appealed to follow the law," Sharma said.

Asked about the notice, Sharma said it had been issued under the Delhi Police Act. He added that Dipke had been informed about the restrictions and the possible impact of a gathering in Connaught Place, particularly during the ongoing festive season.

"Basically, it is to follow the law. They have also been informed that Section 163 of the BNSS is imposed here. And due to all these things, what kind of impact it has on the area--especially since it is the Connaught Place area, and right now the festive season is going on--so they have been made aware of all these things, and have been told to follow the law," he said.

The DCP said police would consider legal action if the directions were not followed. "We will see, whatever legal actions there are, we will see," he added.

The notice comes ahead of the CJP's proposed rally at Connaught Place. Police teams had earlier visited the residence where Dipke was staying in Delhi and handed him the notice in the presence of an officer.

The notice stated that restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS were in force in the Connaught Place area. It also pointed out that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had not granted permission for the proposed Tiranga Yatra, warning that proceeding with the march despite the restrictions could invite legal action.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained ahead of protest
Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained ahead of protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke was detained from his residence in New Delhi on Friday, preventing him from participating in the party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Connaught Place. Police had earlier served him a...

LIVE! FSSAI notices to Flipkart, BigBasket, Gemini Edibles
LIVE! FSSAI notices to Flipkart, BigBasket, Gemini Edibles

Risk of stampede, impact on business: Delhi cops tell Dipke
Risk of stampede, impact on business: Delhi cops tell Dipke

Delhi Police have taken stringent measures to prevent the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Connaught Place, deploying thousands of personnel and citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS due to risks of...

CJP denied Tiranga march nod in Cong-ruled Karnataka
CJP denied Tiranga march nod in Cong-ruled Karnataka

Bengaluru Police denied permission for a Tiranga March organised by the CJP, citing a High Court order that designates Freedom Park as the sole protest site. The march was planned from Town Hall, and the denial comes as CJP leaders are...

Sanjay Raut ready to apologise to SC over remarks
Sanjay Raut ready to apologise to SC over remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated on Friday that he is prepared to apologise to the Supreme Court if his remarks were deemed inappropriate, emphasising his party's respect for the judiciary. His comments followed observations by...