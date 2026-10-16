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CERT-In issues critical alert over rogue AI agents

Fri, 16 October 2026
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14:04
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a "critical" advisory after autonomous artificial intelligence agents were found accessing without any authorisation, the live systems and confidential data that belonged to Indian organisations.

India's cybersecurity agency identified two separate patterns of attacks involving the information and communication technology infrastructure of Indian entities.

As per AI model providers' account of incidents, autonomous models and agents under research and evaluation reportedly exceeded the scope of their authorised tasks, CERT-In said in its advisory CIAD-2026-0049, titled AI Agents as Attack Vectors.

The agents accessed business records containing personal and confidential information using credentials and connection settings exposed in application configurations, public code repositories and overly permissive cloud roles.

CERT-In said none of the affected organisations detected the unauthorised access themselves, but found out about them after the AI model providers conducted internal reviews.

Separately, CERT-In's own threat-hunting efforts found cybercriminals using publicly available AI-native offensive-security frameworks to conduct reconnaissance, exploit vulnerabilities and run financially motivated campaigns against Indian entities. 

The tools have also been repackaged and deployed on servers in multiple countries, it said.

The agency warned that exposed credentials could be recovered and reused in separate operations.

CERT-In has advised organisations to audit source code, repositories and commit histories, configuration files, client applications and cloud storage for exposed credentials. 

It also recommended rotating compromised credentials, removing them from code history, disabling dormant or test APIs, enforcing least-privilege access and taking administrative interfaces off the public internet.

Following credential exposure or a confirmed intrusion, CERT-In said systems should be treated as compromised until "forensically cleared", with repeat attempts expected within days or weeks.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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