Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests: Dipke

Fri, 16 October 2026
Share:
15:42
image
Abhijeet Dipke responds to the New Delhi Traders Association which urged political parties and protesters to hold demonstrations at designated sites instead of Connaught Place, saying repeated protests and traffic restrictions have severely affected businesses in the commercial hub ahead of the festive season.

Dipke says, "Since its inception, the Cockroach Janta Party has maintained that we will always follow Gandhi's path of peace and non-violence, and we have stood by that commitment. We have organised protests in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, and every single one of them has been peaceful. I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in. We would rather exercise the rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, than resort to physical force. Our strength comes from our commitment to constitutional values, and no amount of provocation will make us abandon them.

"Despite this, there are constant attempts to portray us as anarchists simply because we refuse to remain silent. But demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy. These are the most fundamental expressions of democracy. The very party that is in power today spent decades organising protests, taking to the streets and questioning the governments of the day when it was in opposition. Had the same restrictions, intimidation and police crackdowns been used against them, many of those who occupy positions of power today might never have reached where they are. It is deeply hypocritical to celebrate protests as a democratic right when you are in opposition and treat the same act as a threat to public order when you come to power.

"We are not asking for privileges or special treatment. We are simply asking to exercise the rights that belong to every citizen of this Republic, irrespective of which party is in power. So let us fulfil our duty as citizens of this country by questioning those we elect, demanding accountability and speaking up whenever we witness injustice.

"A govt that has been elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them. Democracy does not end once the votes have been counted."

Traders in Connaught Place are struggling to recover from repeated business losses caused by protests and restrictions, a traders’ representative said, as the Cockroach Janta Party prepared to hold its ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration at Central Park.

The association president said business had plunged during an earlier CJP protest, leaving traders with little time to recover before further demonstrations disrupted the area.

“During the CJP protest, our business came down to 10 per cent, and we were trying to recover from that when this protest started by the INDIA bloc, followed by CJP, which is coming today for ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’. What has really happened today is that we have reached a crescendo; we have reached our limit, because of the amount of losses which we have taken for the last two months,” he said.

He pointed out that businesses in Connaught Place have considerable overheads, including rent, staff salaries and property taxes. Many outlets are branded stores with substantial operating costs, making prolonged disruptions particularly difficult to absorb.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests: Dipke
LIVE! Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests: Dipke

Risk of stampede, impact on business: Delhi cops tell Dipke
Risk of stampede, impact on business: Delhi cops tell Dipke

Delhi Police have taken stringent measures to prevent the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Connaught Place, deploying thousands of personnel and citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS due to risks of...

CJP denied Tiranga march nod in Cong-ruled Karnataka
CJP denied Tiranga march nod in Cong-ruled Karnataka

Bengaluru Police denied permission for a Tiranga March organised by the CJP, citing a High Court order that designates Freedom Park as the sole protest site. The march was planned from Town Hall, and the denial comes as CJP leaders are...

Sanjay Raut ready to apologise to SC over remarks
Sanjay Raut ready to apologise to SC over remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated on Friday that he is prepared to apologise to the Supreme Court if his remarks were deemed inappropriate, emphasising his party's respect for the judiciary. His comments followed observations by...

The Unsung Guardians Of India's Borders
The Unsung Guardians Of India's Borders

At the border, places that you had just seen on a map, suddenly acquire a life. Looking at the vast expanse of quiet land, you realise an emotional connect, a sense of belonging binds you to a piece of land which is not merely territory,...