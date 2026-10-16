Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests: Dipke

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Traders in Connaught Place are struggling to recover from repeated business losses caused by protests and restrictions, a traders’ representative said, as the Cockroach Janta Party prepared to hold its ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration at Central Park.

The association president said business had plunged during an earlier CJP protest, leaving traders with little time to recover before further demonstrations disrupted the area. “During the CJP protest, our business came down to 10 per cent, and we were trying to recover from that when this protest started by the INDIA bloc, followed by CJP, which is coming today for ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’. What has really happened today is that we have reached a crescendo; we have reached our limit, because of the amount of losses which we have taken for the last two months,” he said. He pointed out that businesses in Connaught Place have considerable overheads, including rent, staff salaries and property taxes. Many outlets are branded stores with substantial operating costs, making prolonged disruptions particularly difficult to absorb. -- REDIFF NEWS

Abhijeet Dipke responds to the New Delhi Traders Association which urged political parties and protesters to hold demonstrations at designated sites instead of Connaught Place, saying repeated protests and traffic restrictions have severely affected businesses in the commercial hub ahead of the festive season.Dipke says, "Since its inception, the Cockroach Janta Party has maintained that we will always follow Gandhi's path of peace and non-violence, and we have stood by that commitment. We have organised protests in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, and every single one of them has been peaceful. I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in. We would rather exercise the rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, than resort to physical force. Our strength comes from our commitment to constitutional values, and no amount of provocation will make us abandon them."Despite this, there are constant attempts to portray us as anarchists simply because we refuse to remain silent. But demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy. These are the most fundamental expressions of democracy. The very party that is in power today spent decades organising protests, taking to the streets and questioning the governments of the day when it was in opposition. Had the same restrictions, intimidation and police crackdowns been used against them, many of those who occupy positions of power today might never have reached where they are. It is deeply hypocritical to celebrate protests as a democratic right when you are in opposition and treat the same act as a threat to public order when you come to power."We are not asking for privileges or special treatment. We are simply asking to exercise the rights that belong to every citizen of this Republic, irrespective of which party is in power. So let us fulfil our duty as citizens of this country by questioning those we elect, demanding accountability and speaking up whenever we witness injustice."A govt that has been elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them. Democracy does not end once the votes have been counted."