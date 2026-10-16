Bhuvneshwar added to India T20I squad as cover for injured Arshdeep

14:42

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Friday added to India's squad for the series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies as cover for Arshdeep Singh, who has sustained a shoulder injury.



The final match of the series, which is currently locked at 2-2, will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.



"Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad," the BCCI said in a release.



"A decision on his (Arshdeep) participation in the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery," it added.



The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar was earlier picked for the T20 series against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch.



India's updated T20I squad:



Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.