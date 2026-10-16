Bengal coal pilferage case: ED attaches resorts, mutual funds worth over Rs 136 cr

21:15

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it attached hotel-cum-resorts, bank deposits and shares worth more than Rs 136 crore belonging to Anup Majee, the alleged head of a coal mining and pilferage syndicate in West Bengal.



The syndicate, according to the central agency, was involved in the illegal excavation and large-scale pilferage of coal, which was subsequently sold for cash to various factories in West Bengal, allegedly with the active assistance of local administration officials.



A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach two hotel-cum-resorts, Garh Panchakot Eco Tourism in Purulia and Biharinath Eco Tourism in Bankura; two properties located in Kolkata; bank deposits of some shell companies, and shares and mutual fund investments held by members of the Majee family, the ED said in a statement.



The value of these assets is Rs 136.44 crore.



The ED said it is continuing its investigation to unravel the various layers of the money laundering network, trace the ultimate beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime, and identify other persons and entities involved in laundering funds generated through illegal coal mining and pilferage in the leasehold areas of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL).