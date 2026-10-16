'Battle lines drawn between Dimagi Naxals and patriotic Indians'

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Rahul Gandhi with student protestors





-- REDIFF NEWS

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday accused those he described as "dimagi Naxals" of standing against patriotic Indians, saying the country's battle lines had been drawn between the two groups. He also urged people not to forget those he called "traitors".His remarks came a day after senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan made a "regime change" remark at a press conference."The battle line has been drawn. It is Dimagi Naxals Vs Patriotic Indians. Between those who believe in the Constitution of India Vs Anarchists," Rijiju wrote on X.In a separate post, the minister said, "Dear Patriotic Indians... Remember: Forgive your Enemies once, Friends twice, but never Traitors."Rijiju also shared two video clips of Bhushan, alleging in the accompanying caption that there were attempts to separate Kashmir and the Northeast from India and break up the country.The senior BJP leader additionally posted a recent photograph of Bhushan with a Congress leader and others.