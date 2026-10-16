Bahraich couple held for murdering wife's lover, dumping body in sack

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The police in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh have arrested a married couple for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man who was in a relationship with the woman, and dumping his body in a canal, officials said.An unidentified man stuffed in a plastic sack was found by the police on the banks of the Piprahwa canal in the Matera police station area on October 11, sparking off a police investigation.He was identified as Akash Gupta, son of Mahadev Gupta and a resident of Basti district after pamphlets with his photos were circulated.Additional superintendent of police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari on October 15 said that the victim, Akash Gupta, who worked in Mumbai, was allegedly lured on October 10 to the couple's home in Shravasti and done away with.A case was registered at Matera police station on October 13 following a complaint by Akash's brother. Rajkumar Gupta and his wife Poonam Devi were named as accused.According to the police, Akash and Poonam were in a relationship, while Rajkumar knew about the alleged affair and had previously lodged a police complaint against Akash. Tiwari said investigators used call detail records, CCTV footage and questioning to trace and arrest the couple.As per the police officials, Rajkumar claimed Akash continued pressuring Poonam to meet him despite being warned.The couple allegedly invited Akash to their home on the pretext of meeting him but had a verbal altercation later, Rajkumar, Poonam, her father Phoolchand and her brother Anuj allegedly strangled Akash with an electrical wire, later beating him with sticks, resulting in his death.The body was then allegedly placed in a plastic sack and transported in a Bolero before being dumped in the canal. The wire, sticks and the car have been recovered.Efforts are continuing to trace Phoolchand and Anuj, who are absconding.