Ankita Bhandari case: 'People don't believe in democracy or justice anymore'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Congress leader Kumari Selja on Thursday criticised the BJP over the appointment of a leader at a senior post whose name has figured in connection with the Ankita Bhandari case accusing the party of undermining democracy and denying the victim's family justice.Selja said the Congress was among the first parties to raise the case and had continued to stand with Bhandari's family in their fight for justice. The murder of the young woman had sent shockwaves across Uttarakhand, she said, adding that several names had surfaced during the investigation and the matter was now being probed by the CBI.Taking aim at the BJP government for appointing a person whose name had come up in the case, Selja questioned the rationale behind the decision. She said the move would further erode public confidence in the government's commitment to justice and democratic values.The Congress leader also alleged that appointing individuals facing public scrutiny to high constitutional offices could be seen as an attempt to shield them from legal action. At the same time, she acknowledged that the allegations did not establish anyone's guilt, but questioned why the government had chosen to make the appointment amid the ongoing investigation.Selja reiterated that the Congress had consistently supported Bhandari's family and would continue to press for justice. She said Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders had visited the family on Wednesday to express their solidarity.Instead of addressing the family's demand for justice, the government had chosen to have them removed from the protest site, she alleged.Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police detained Ankita Bhandari's parents and several opposition leaders during a sit-in protest at India Gate. The protesters were demanding justice for Bhandari and opposing the appointment of the leader at a senior post.