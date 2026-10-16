Ancient Bhagwati temple gutted in Uttarakhand during Navratri

A collage of screen grabs of the gutted Adi Badri Maa Bhagwati temple in Badiyakot, Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand
An ancient wooden temple belonging to Adi Badri Maa Bhagwati, the patron shrine of Badiyakot, a remote area in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, was gutted in fire
(external link
) Friday due to the unavailability of fire services in the village.
Known for its intricate carvings and traditional wooden architecture, the historic temple continued to burn for hours, according to eyewitnesses.
"The Badiyakot temple of Goddess Bhagwati in the Malla Danpur area, around 50 km from the Kapkot sub-divisional office, was seen in flames by devotees this morning. As there are no fire services available in this remote area, the temple continued to burn for hours before help could reach," said Aan Singh, a resident of Badiyakot village.
While the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, locals believe oil lamps lit by devotees or a short circuit could have caused the fire.
"Everyone in the village is grieving as the temple, known for its intricate craftsmanship, was gutted during Navratri," Singh added.
-- Rediff News