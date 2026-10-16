Ajaz Khan records statement in YouTuber assault case

20:05

Ajaz Khan





-- Rediff News

Actor Ajaz Khan was at the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in Mumbai on Friday to give a statement regarding YouTuber Harshvardhan Beniwal's complaint about being assaulted and having his privacy violated by filming his private parts.Khan, along with his lawyer advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, met with Additional Director General of Police Yashasvi Yadav (head of Maharashtra Cyber) to provide his side of the story.YouTuber Harshvardhan Beniwal had filed a complaint stating that Khan and several other unknown individuals assaulted him at a mall in Suburban Jogeshwari in September while attending a film premiere. He further stated that they tore his clothes and recorded a video of his private parts after an argument.An FIR was filed against Khan on September 29 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, wrongful restraint, assault, criminal intimidation, and violating privacy under the Information Technology Act.Outside of the Cyber Cell Office, the actor's advocate told reporters that the allegations were completely false and baseless. He also stated that Beniwal was misusing Maharashtra Cyber to go after his client.