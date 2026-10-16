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Air India cancels flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah until Oct 20

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Air India has extended the cancellation of all its flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 20, 2026, citing the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia amid recent attacks on civilian airports and aviation infrastructure in the Kingdom.

The development comes as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council strongly condemned the attacks on civilian airports, aircraft and aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, expressing solidarity with the country's government and people.

In a statement posted on X, Air India said it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation to determine when operations could safely resume.

"In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026. We are closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations," the airline said.

The carrier added that passengers affected by the cancellations were being offered a full refund, reiterating that the safety and security of passengers and crew remained its highest priority.

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