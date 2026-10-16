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About 150 protesters detained during Tiranga march in Delhi

Fri, 16 October 2026
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CJP supporters hold a tricolour march as they gather in large numbers near Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday./Amit/ANI Photo
CJP supporters hold a tricolour march as they gather in large numbers near Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday./Amit/ANI Photo
The Delhi police on Friday detained around 150 demonstrators during protests and a planned "Lehra Do Tiranga" march in central Delhi, officials said.

The unrest unfolded as protesters, joined by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers, took out a Tiranga rally outside Central Park in Connaught Place. Concurrently, workers from the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Left parties staged a demonstration near Mandi House demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters marched demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

Citing lack of official permission, restricted zones such as Connaught Place's Central Park, and prohibitory orders against mass gatherings, authorities deployed over 6,000 personnel from Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Preemptive police action targeted key activists ahead of the demonstrations. Delhi Police detained CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke from the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande.

A police official informed Dipke during the arrest, stating, "We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained."

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