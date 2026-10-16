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Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained by police

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were detained in New Delhi on Friday ahead of the proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Connaught Place, the police said.

During the interaction, teh police told Dipke he could not go to New Delhi and was being detained. He questioned the action, asking what law he had violated.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke's residence in Jhandewalan and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

The police action came amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the proposed protest.

During a conversation with the police, Dipke was told, "Aap New Delhi nahi jaa sakte. Hum aapko detain kar rahe hain" (You cannot go to New Delhi. We are detaining you).

He responded, "New Delhi nahi jaa sakta, kahin aur toh jaa sakta hoon. Maine kaunsa kanoon toda hai?" (I cannot go to New Delhi, but I can go somewhere else. What law have I broken?).

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