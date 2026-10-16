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6,000 cops, 220 companies of CAPF, more CCTVs for CJP's Tiranga march

Fri, 16 October 2026
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11:01
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Delhi Police has deployed more than 6,000 personnel, along with 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), across New Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Connaught Place on Friday. CCTV surveillance has also been strengthened in the area ahead of the demonstration, scheduled for 5 pm.

The security arrangements cover Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Central Park, Jantar Mantar, Palika Bazaar, nearby Metro stations and other sensitive locations in Lutyens' Delhi. Police have also called in additional personnel from other districts to deal with any law-and-order situation that may arise during the protest.

Barricades have been put up at several points, including Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg. Officers said the priority was to secure entry and exit points across the busy commercial district without causing major disruption to public movement.

A senior police officer said 5,000 additional personnel from other districts had been kept on standby. The deployment is being coordinated with 220 CAPF companies assigned to New Delhi, adjoining districts, border areas and other important locations.

Thirty CAPF companies will be deployed in each shift, with three shifts planned through the day. The numbers may be increased if the turnout exceeds expectations or the protest continues into the night.

"If the crowd swells during the night and we need more security, we will increase the strength to 60 companies in one shift," the officer said.

Police have also stepped up surveillance around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk, installing more than 10 CCTV cameras to monitor the gathering and record any incidents or violations.

"Since there were hardly any cameras at Central Park and a large gathering of people is expected, we have installed new cameras," the officer said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for "administrative reasons". Delhi Police has said it may allow a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location.

The march comes amid a standoff between the CJP and Delhi Police over the party's protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party announced the demonstration after its leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were sent to judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar on October 13.

Student groups, activists and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters are also expected to join the protest. Police are preparing for a potentially large gathering as security arrangements remain in place across the area.

-- REDIFF NEWS 

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