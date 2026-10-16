Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

6 toll plaza workers booked for using QR codes, diverting Rs 7 lakh

Fri, 16 October 2026
Share:
16:42
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
A case has been registered against six toll plaza employees in Olavanna in Keralam for allegedly diverting around Rs 7 lakh to private accounts using QR codes, the police said on October 16, Friday.

The case was registered on Thursday at the at Pantheerankavu police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused provided a QR code which was allegedly used to diverted toll collections between September 2 and October 5. This code was linked to a private account instead of the authorised payment system. 

The accused have been identified as Vipin Rajputh (23), Umashankar (40), Monty Rajputh (21), Harimohan (19), Shivam (21) and Naveensingh Bhadoriya (24), all hailing from different states in north India.

The complainant, Amith Kumar Sharma (36), a manager at the company operating the toll plaza, alleged that the diversion caused a loss of around Rs 7 lakh.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained ahead of protest
Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained ahead of protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke was detained from his residence in New Delhi on Friday, preventing him from participating in the party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Connaught Place. Police had earlier served him a...

LIVE! FSSAI notices to Flipkart, BigBasket, Gemini Edibles
LIVE! FSSAI notices to Flipkart, BigBasket, Gemini Edibles

Risk of stampede, impact on business: Delhi cops tell Dipke
Risk of stampede, impact on business: Delhi cops tell Dipke

Delhi Police have taken stringent measures to prevent the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Connaught Place, deploying thousands of personnel and citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS due to risks of...

CJP denied Tiranga march nod in Cong-ruled Karnataka
CJP denied Tiranga march nod in Cong-ruled Karnataka

Bengaluru Police denied permission for a Tiranga March organised by the CJP, citing a High Court order that designates Freedom Park as the sole protest site. The march was planned from Town Hall, and the denial comes as CJP leaders are...

Sanjay Raut ready to apologise to SC over remarks
Sanjay Raut ready to apologise to SC over remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated on Friday that he is prepared to apologise to the Supreme Court if his remarks were deemed inappropriate, emphasising his party's respect for the judiciary. His comments followed observations by...