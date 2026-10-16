6 toll plaza workers booked for using QR codes, diverting Rs 7 lakh

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A case has been registered against six toll plaza employees in Olavanna in Keralam for allegedly diverting around Rs 7 lakh to private accounts using QR codes, the police said on October 16, Friday.The case was registered on Thursday at the at Pantheerankavu police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).The accused provided a QR code which was allegedly used to diverted toll collections between September 2 and October 5. This code was linked to a private account instead of the authorised payment system.The accused have been identified as Vipin Rajputh (23), Umashankar (40), Monty Rajputh (21), Harimohan (19), Shivam (21) and Naveensingh Bhadoriya (24), all hailing from different states in north India.The complainant, Amith Kumar Sharma (36), a manager at the company operating the toll plaza, alleged that the diversion caused a loss of around Rs 7 lakh.