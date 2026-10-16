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6 SRFTI students rusticated for assaulting VC

Fri, 16 October 2026
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16:03
Image Credit: srfti.ac.in
Image Credit: srfti.ac.in
The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) has rusticated six students over allegedly assaulting the VC and staff members,  vandalism at the VC's office and other disciplinary violations.

An institute official said that the action came as a student agitation over campus security entered its 18th day on October 16. 

A senior SRFTI official said deans and heads of departments, including cinematography, editing and filmmaking, had ordered the rustication. The students were also accused of writing obscene graffiti on campus walls.

"Deans and department heads had to rusticate them, though we don't want to harm anyone's career," the official told PTI.

Students' union spokesperson Sudip Chakraborty disputed the action, saying, "Five of us were unfairly sent rustication mails, and we are taking legal action."

The union has also accused Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera of violating an earlier agreement on CCTV installation and using police to intimidate protesters demanding his resignation.

According to the union's statement issued on Thursday, students learnt on the 17th day of the agitation that CCTV cameras were being installed on the first floor of the administrative building without prior notice. 

According to them, an agreement reached after a 16-day protest in 2024 required the administration to consult the union on locations of the CCTV camera. The union also said Ajmera had promised on September 30 to give three days' notice before any installations in the future.

Students occupied the building's first floor in protest, describing their action as peaceful, denying all allegations that stones were thrown at the VC's office, breaking a window, or that the office was vandalised and its air-conditioning and water pipes cut.

The union said the protest had involved sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, artistic expression and slogans, and reiterated its demand for Ajmera's resignation.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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