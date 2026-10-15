'Yellow' alert for Maha's Nanded on Oct 17, 18

18:51

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The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Nanded district for October 17 and 18, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rain in isolated places.



The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai said gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely during this period.



District officials said all departments have been asked to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures, while residents have been urged to exercise caution.



People are advised against venturing outdoors during lightning, an official said on Thursday.



"They should switch off electrical appliances and stay away from electric poles, wire fences and other metal objects. Anyone standing in water should immediately move to a dry place. People should refrain from using landline telephones, taking showers, touching taps or water pipes, and operating electrical appliances during lightning," he said.