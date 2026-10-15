Yami Visits Ayodhya Before Nayyi Navelli Release

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-- REDIFF MOVIES

Hours before her new filmreleases in theatres, Yami Gautam visited Ayodhya to offer prayers. She was accompanied by Director Balaji Mohan, Music Composer G V Prakash and actors Adinath Kothare and Anurag Thakur.The team took the blessings of Lord Ram so that their film could have an auspicious beginning in theatres.Of course, it's been a good year for Yami. She won her first National Award for her work in, the thriller which also won the National Award for Best Film. It was produced by her husband Aditya Dhar, whose having a blockbuster year himself, thanks to themovies.is a horror comedy about a newlywed bride, who seems too good to be true. Her brother-in-law soon suspects that there may be more to her, and that she may be a supernatural