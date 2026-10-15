Woman killed in Manipur's Kamjong district ambush

23:15

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

A woman was killed, and two others went missing after suspected militants ambushed two motorcycles in Manipur's Kamjong district on Thursday evening, officials said.



Four civilians riding on the bikes to Phaikoh to purchase essential commodities were ambushed between Phaikoh and Molvailup around 4 pm, officials said, quoting local villagers.



The woman, identified as Hatneimkim Haokip, died on the spot, while her husband escaped, they said.



The two other civilians remain missing, and their whereabouts are still unknown, officials said, adding that security forces and villagers had launched search operations to trace them.