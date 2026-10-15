Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Woman killed in Manipur's Kamjong district ambush

Thu, 15 October 2026
Share:
23:15
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A woman was killed, and two others went missing after suspected militants ambushed two motorcycles in Manipur's Kamjong district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Four civilians riding on the bikes to Phaikoh to purchase essential commodities were ambushed between Phaikoh and Molvailup around 4 pm, officials said, quoting local villagers.

The woman, identified as Hatneimkim Haokip, died on the spot, while her husband escaped, they said.

The two other civilians remain missing, and their whereabouts are still unknown, officials said, adding that security forces and villagers had launched search operations to trace them.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India slams US lawmaker Jayapal over 13cr voter purge claims
LIVE! India slams US lawmaker Jayapal over 13cr voter purge claims

'13 cr deleted, 2% win margin': Dipke alleges poll 'setting'
'13 cr deleted, 2% win margin': Dipke alleges poll 'setting'

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations have accused the government of attempting to influence electoral outcomes by allegedly deleting over 13 crore voters. They have demanded the resignation of Chief Election...

Yogi renames Atiq Ahmed's stronghold, plans homes for poor
Yogi renames Atiq Ahmed's stronghold, plans homes for poor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the renaming of Kasari-Masari, a former stronghold of gangster Atiq Ahmed, to Shrikrishnapuri. The area in Prayagraj will see the construction of 1,200 homes for poor families on...

Imran Khan to move HC against 'Leave India' notice
Imran Khan to move HC against 'Leave India' notice

Actor Imran Khan, a US national and OCI cardholder, plans to challenge a Mumbai police notice in the Bombay High Court. The notice, issued after his participation in a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, demands he leave...

'We Thought We Wouldn't See Next Sunrise'
'We Thought We Wouldn't See Next Sunrise'

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, Shaurya Chakra, on an epic 8-month voyage around the globe crossing four continents, three oceans, three Great Capes and Point Nemo, the remotest part of the earth.