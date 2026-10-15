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Will US use 'mother of all bombs' against Iran?

Thu, 15 October 2026
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15:30
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The US military has drawn up new options for potential strikes against Iran, including the possible use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), popularly known as the "mother of all bombs", against energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities, CNN reported, citing several US officials familiar with the discussions.

The reported plans come as President Donald Trump faces growing pressure to bring the war to an end. The conflict has become increasingly unpopular among American voters, with the November midterm elections approaching and little sign of a negotiated settlement between Washington and Tehran, according to CNN.

The report said the military had prepared additional strike packages covering Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear installations, including the site known as Pickaxe Mountain.

These options could come into consideration if Trump decides to resume military operations against Iran, either before or after the midterm elections.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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