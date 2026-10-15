Why is Gyanesh Kumar so important to Modi, asks Dipke

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"Why is Gyanesh Kumar so important to Narendra Modi? Why should we not believe that Gyanesh Kumar is helping Narendra Modi win elections? If he is not helping him win elections, why is Narendra Modi providing him with so much protection?"









-- REDIFF NEWS

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday accused the authorities of cracking down on student protesters in Delhi, alleging that young people had been dragged away during demonstrations over the past 10-15 days. He also claimed that Opposition leaders who joined the protests were detained.Speaking at a press conference, Dipke said students' groups and young people had been protesting on the streets for nearly a fortnight, only to face police action. The situation escalated, he alleged, when Opposition leaders joined them."For the past 10-15 days, students' organisations and the youth of Delhi have been out on the streets, being dragged away. When the Opposition joined them, they were detained too, including the Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Ministers like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan. And all this for whom? For one man, Gyanesh Kumar," he said.Dipke also alleged that railway services were shut down following a call issued on October 10, describing it as a possibly unprecedented move. He claimed that Metro services were subsequently disrupted, with stations across Delhi being closed, and that security personnel were brought in from Jammu and Kashmir."For whom? Gyanesh Kumar. That wasn't enough, so they shut the Metro and closed stations across Delhi. For whom? Gyanesh Kumar. Still not satisfied, they brought in forces from Jammu and Kashmir," he said.Meanwhile, AISA activist Neha Bora criticised the authorities over the detention of journalists, alleging that members of the media had faced harassment while covering the protests.Speaking at the same press conference, Bora said journalists from The Caravan and The Quint had been detained for hours despite carrying press identification cards."We know that you keep saying that you have press cards in your hands, that this is our press card, and by beating and dragging the journalists of Caravan's Quint, they were detained for hours, despite knowing that they had press cards," she said.Bora also alleged that journalists had their cameras seized and were warned against covering the protests. She cited the case of a woman journalist who, she claimed, was sexually harassed by Vivek Bhagat and subsequently faced a counter-FIR when she approached the police to lodge a complaint.She accused the police of failing to act impartially, arguing that people who approach them seeking justice should not instead face action themselves."And this that happened in this country is that when common people reach the police to appeal for justice, that police, instead of maintaining law and order, giving support to a particular political party, cracks down on the public itself. This is a classic example of what we have been seeing in this country for so long," Bora added.The CJP and other organisations have called on people to gather at Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday and wave the national flag. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also backed the call, as the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continues.