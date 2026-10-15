Wholesale inflation may remain elevated through FY27

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-- REDIFF NEWS

India's wholesale inflation is expected to stay high through the current financial year, with rising global energy and food prices and an unfavourable base effect continuing to push up prices, according to an ICICI Bank research report.Wholesale price index (WPI) inflation rose to 11.4% year-on-year in September 2026, up from 9.9% in August, as fuel, manufactured goods and food became costlier. In September 2025, wholesale inflation stood at minus 0.2%, making the year-on-year comparison less favourable."Given the current headwinds and unfavorable base effect, wholesale inflation is likely to remain elevated in the near term," the report said.The bank also warned that a below-normal monsoon could keep cereal and pulse prices high, adding to food inflation.Fuel and power inflation rose to 26% in September from 23% in August, driven largely by higher mineral oil prices. Inflation in mineral oils increased to 40% from 38.5% in the previous month, the report said.