Who wants to be President of Iran, asks Trump

09:39





-- REDIFF NEWS

US President Donald Trump has admitted that he may have "gone a little too far" in his remarks about Iran, while jokingly asking who would be willing to take over as the country's president.Speaking at a campaign rally in Arizona on Wednesday (local time), Trump asked the audience who would want the job, according to Fox News."Who would like to be the president of Iran? Please raise your hand. No. I don't want to be. I probably went a little too far. I'm sorry because I don't know who the hell we're dealing with," he said.Trump had earlier struck a more aggressive tone during a campaign event in Alaska, warning Iran of further action and insisting that it would not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon."Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We're going to we're going to do a number. Wait till you see... The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon and they won't. That's buried under thousands of tons of rock," he said.Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, one of the country's senior negotiators, has claimed that Tehran's military capabilities have grown considerably since its 12-day war and the more recent conflict involving the United States and Israel.In an interview with the Iranian public, shared on his official Telegram channel, Ghalibaf said Iran had strengthened its firepower, offensive capabilities and air defence systems."Becoming strong is not just a military dimension. Deterrence has variables, and naturally, an important priority is the military priorities that we have seen; for example, our firepower, our offensive power, and our air defence have increased significantly between the 12-day war and this recent war, becoming more effective and more massive," he said.Ghalibaf also claimed that Iran's air defence systems had improved substantially and that its adversaries had suffered considerable damage during the fighting. He cited drones and the F-35 fighter aircraft as examples while underlining what he described as the country's growing military strength.