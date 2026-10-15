While the world was asleep, Ankita Bhandari's parents were taken into custody: Rahul

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Ankita Bhandari's parents in police custody. Pic courtesy: @RahulGandhi





-- REDIFF NEWS

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the detention of Ankita Bhandari's parents, who were protesting peacefully against the proposed appointment of Dushyant Gautam as Governor of Sikkim. The family has been demanding that the appointment be put on hold until the CBI completes its investigation.Rahul Gandhi said the Congress would stand by the family in its pursuit of justice and vowed that their demands would not be silenced.In a post on X, he alleged that Ankita Bhandari's parents had been taken into custody at 4 am while sitting quietly at India Gate. They were calling for Gautam's appointment to be deferred until the investigation was complete, he said."4 AM in the morning. While the world was asleep, Ankita Bhandari's parents were taken into custody. Their crime? They were sitting quietly at India Gate--with heavy shoulders, without any commotion, and simply demanding that Dushyant Gautam should not be made the Governor of Sikkim until the CBI investigation is complete," Rahul Gandhi wrote.He said he and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met the couple on Wednesday, and questioned why the appointment had been expedited before the investigation concluded."Yesterday, Priyanka and I met these parents. Even before the results of that investigation came in, the appointment was rushed, and the parents asking questions were picked up in the dead of night," he said.Accusing the government of suppressing the voices of victims and those seeking answers, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress would continue to support Ankita Bhandari's family until they secured justice.