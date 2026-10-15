'US donors will drop Abhijeet Dipke like a hot cake when he doesn't succeed'

09:36

American singer Mary Millben has taken aim at CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke over his alleged links with US donors, accusing him of backing lawlessness amid the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Millben also defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he has the backing of a large number of Indian citizens and does not need support from the United States.

In a post on X, Millben warned Dipke that his US donors could abandon him if his efforts failed. She also urged him to put his education and talent to better use by engaging with Modi rather than pursuing confrontation.

“Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke, the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here's the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don't succeed. And you won't, because lawlessness never wins,” she wrote.

She went on to ask Dipke to sit down with the Prime Minister and contribute positively to India. “Instead, take your US education, talent, and use it for good. Sit down with the PM @narendramodi and be a positive voice to advance India. The truth of your courage to do what's right lies in your next steps,” Millben added.

She also argued that Modi did not need American backing, pointing to his long political career and three consecutive terms as Prime Minister.

“And the PM doesn't need American support. He has 1.5 billion beautiful Indian citizens who support him and have for 25 years, 12 years as PM, three consecutive terms. And will again in 2029. That's the truth,” she said.

Millben's comments followed a post by Dipke questioning the alleged involvement of foreign nationals in India's internal affairs. Dipke had accused Modi of seeking American support to discredit fellow Indians and argued that the country should be able to address its own issues without outside interference.

“Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen? Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India's internal affairs? We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don't need outsiders interfering in our country's affairs,” Dipke wrote on X.

-- REDIFF NEWS