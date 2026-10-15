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Ukraine re-starts strikes against Russian refineries

Thu, 15 October 2026
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15:09
Volodymyr Zelenskiy at UN headquarters in New York City. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters
Volodymyr Zelenskiy at UN headquarters in New York City. Photograph: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters
Ukraine will resume attacks on Russian oil refineries after the withdrawal of US intelligence and weakening of the Starlink internet service, an angry President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Financial Times. 

Ukraine had paused strikes after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an ‘energy ceasefire’ between the two countries on Sunday.

The pause has now been suspended. Ukraine attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan, according to Reuters.

In the FT interview, Zelenskyy made a scathing attack on Trump’ enthusiasm for striking business deals with Russia and his ‘apparent admiration’ for Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Trump had pressurised Ukraine to suspend strikes on Russian refineries saying it was driving up global diesel prices.

Zelenskyy also told FT that while Ukraine halted its strikes, Russia had continued to hit Ukraine’s energy installations and killed more than 100 civilians last week.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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