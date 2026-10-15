Traders' body urges protesters, parties to keep away from CP

23:32

Heavy security deployment at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi./ANI Photo

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) on Thursday urged political parties and other agitators not to clog Connaught Place for their protests and asked them to hold demonstrations elsewhere.



The appeal comes ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Lehra Do Tiranga' gathering at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.



CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on people to assemble at the park with the national flag.



The traders' association said, "Dear all political parties and protesters, we respect your right to protest and raise your voice, but CP is not your stage, it's our workplace."



A poster it posted on X carried the text: "You protest for a better tomorrow, don't kill our today."



The traders' body said protests over the past three weeks have affected their sales, disrupted the livelihoods of shopkeepers, waiters, drivers, vendors and other staff, and caused road closures and traffic disruptions.



They said the demonstrations made it difficult for people to go to work and earn, while keeping tourists and families away from public space.