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TN CM Vijay calls on Governor Arlekar

Thu, 15 October 2026
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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar meets state Chief Minister Joseph Vijay at Lok Bhawan, in Chennai on Thursday./@CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar meets state Chief Minister Joseph Vijay at Lok Bhawan, in Chennai on Thursday./@CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan here on Thursday.

After President Droupadi Murmu appointed Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur as the Governor of Keralam on October 12, 2026, Arlekar's official duties will now be confined to only Tamil Nadu.

In September, Arlekar had given assent to 12 out of 13 Bills passed in the Assembly by the CM Vijay-led TVK government.

During the DMK regime led by then Chief Minister M K Stalin (2021-26), the government had strained ties with the then Governor RN Ravi over several issues including policy matters and grant of assent to crucial Bills passed by the State Assembly.

In July, Arlekar's alleged remarks in Madurai that Lok Bhavan may have to intervene, if no one steps in for River Vaigai's rejuvenation, led to a political controversy.

He had called upon the younger generation to contribute towards environmental conservation, including the river's rejuvenation.

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