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Sylvester Stallone regrets performing his own stunts after years of injuries

Thu, 15 October 2026
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Image: @officialslystallone/ Instagram
Image: @officialslystallone/ Instagram
Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone has expressed regret over performing his own stunts throughout his action film career. He said that multiple injuries and surgeries left him permanently changed.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the 80-year-old Rocky star said he had "millions, millions of regrets" about the physical risks he took while making films.

"I could literally spend a half hour talking about injuries, the amount, not even like one, I'm talking about 30 hours, 30 minutes of just individual ones, because it becomes compounded," Stallone said.

Stallone said the injuries accumulated over the years, particularly after The Expendables. "I have been injured many, many times, but after 'Expendables,' I ended up with nine back operations, three neck fusions. Both shoulders ripped out, eye, you know, all kinds of lens, it's been brutal."

Stallone suffered serious injuries after a stunt went wrong while filming the 2010 action thriller The Expendables, in which he starred alongside Jason Statham and Mickey Rourke. 

The incident left him with dislocated shoulders and a fractured neck, leading to multiple operations. He said he had never been quite the same since.

He advised aspiring performers not to attempt dangerous stunts themselves and to leave them to professionals. Stallone also warned that physical consequences can persist for years after a stunt. 

"You cannot beat gravity; when you hit the ground, you lose, and it's going to come back," he said, adding that he now considers his own decision to perform such stunts foolish rather than a source of pride.

The actor, director and writer released his memoir, The Steps, last month.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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