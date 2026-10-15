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Sheikh Hasina flags 'deep sense of insecurity' among Hindus in Durga puja message

Thu, 15 October 2026
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Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed concern over the "deep sense of insecurity" among religious and ethnic minorities in the country in her message on Sharadiya Durgotsav, alleging continued attacks on minority communities, temples and homes since August 5, 2024, when her government was ousted following a student-led uprising.

In her Durga Puja message, Hasina said this year's celebrations were taking place amid concerns over the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities, citing reports of killings, vandalism of idols, attacks on temples and homes, property seizures, extortion, violence against women and intimidation.

"But it is with deep sorrow and pain that I must say that this year's Durgotsav has come at a time when a deep sense of insecurity prevails among the religious and ethnic minorities of Bangladesh, including the followers of the Sanatan faith," Hasina said.

"Since 5 August 2024, one incident after another of killings, persecution, vandalism of idols, attacks on temples and homes, seizure of property, extortion, violence against women and intimidation has continued to take place against minority communities across the country. This situation has become a cause of grave concern not only within the country but also internationally," she added.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of reports of attacks on Hindu places of worship and vandalism of idols and Durga Puja pandals during last year's festival, alongside wider concerns over reported incidents of violence and atrocities against Hindus and other minorities since Hasina's ouster.

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