Sensex jumps 1,534 points, Nifty surges to nearly 3-week high

16:29

The stock markets closed sharply higher on Thursday, with the Sensex surging 1,533.72 points or 2.11 per cent to 74,315.61 and the Nifty 50 gaining 374.65 points or 1.66 per cent to 22,997.35, even as major Asian markets witnessed heavy selling amid concerns over stretched valuations of artificial intelligence companies and higher US inflation.



Benchmark stock index Sensex rallied 1,534 points or over 2 per cent to close at a three-week high on Thursday following heavy buying in banks, IT and Reliance Industries amid easing crude oil prices.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,533.72 points, or 2.11 per cent, to settle near the day's high at 74,315.61. During the day, it surged 1,548.4 points, or 2.12 per cent, to 74,330.29.



The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 374.65 points, or 1.66 per cent, to close at 22,997.35, its highest level since September 25.



From the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra jumped 4.61 per cent, ICICI Bank 4.17 per cent, Bharti Airtel 2.94 per cent, Eternal 2.77 per cent, HCLTech 2.58 per cent, HDFC Bank 2.51 per cent and TCS 2.28 per cent.



Reliance Industries surged 4.03 per cent after its digital and telecom arm, Jio Platforms, set a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share for its initial public offering, which could raise about Rs 30,213 crore at the top of the range, making it India's largest.