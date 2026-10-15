SC issues notice to ECI on INDIA bloc leaders' plea against SIR

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and its top officials on a petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders challenging the poll panel's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged deletion of voters' names.The court sought responses from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on the petition.During the hearing, the court also took exception to the conduct of one of the 13 petitioners and said the issue would be taken up at the next hearing."We would like to ask one of the petitioners about his conduct on the next date of hearing," the Chief Justice of India said while issuing notice on the plea filed by Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.The petition was filed on October 12 by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with other leaders of the INDIA bloc. It challenges the manner in which the Election Commission has taken decisions concerning the SIR of electoral rolls.Among those who have joined the petition are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.Registered as W.P. (C) No. 001351/2026, the petition was filed on October 12 and entered in the Supreme Court Registry on October 13 after initial procedural defects were rectified.The petitioners have sought judicial scrutiny of the ECI's decisions, questioning whether they comply with Article 324 of the Constitution, the 2023 law governing the Election Commission and the Supreme Court's judgment in T.N. Seshan vs Union of India.Among the key demands, the petition asks the court to ensure that no voter's name is deleted without prior notice and a reasonable opportunity to be heard. It also seeks directions for the publication of booth-wise lists of deleted voters, along with the reasons for each deletion and relevant demographic details.