Rupee closes 12 paise higher at 95.05 against US dollar

20:08

The rupee logged the fifth straight session of gains on Thursday, appreciating 12 paise to close at 95.05 (provisional) against the US dollar, supported by the ongoing impact of the Reserve Bank of India's structural forex interventions.



Market participants attributed the rupee's continued appreciation to central bank intervention and the unwinding of long dollar positions.



However, ongoing external macroeconomic pressures are likely to temper further gains, they said.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.95 against the American currency. In intraday trade, it touched a high of 94.86 and a low of 95.11 and settled at 95.05 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 12 paise from its previous close.



On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 19 paise to close at 95.17 against the US dollar.



In the last five sessions, the rupee has gained 183 paise against the US dollar.